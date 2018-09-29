"I cannot speak for the Armed Forces commanders, but from the support I see in the streets, I will not accept an election result that is not my own victory," Bolsonaro said in an interview with Band TV at a hospital where he is recovering from a near-fatal stabbing three weeks ago. He did not elaborate.

Bolsonaro has previously accused the Workers Party of plotting to rig the elections, which some Brazilians have interpreted as a warning intended to encourage a military coup if he did not win.

A Datafolha poll released on Friday night said Haddad has come within six points of Bolsonaro in support for the first round of voting, and would defeat him in a run-off by 45-to-39 percent.

Bolsonaro, who has not been able to campaign or participate in presidential debates since he was stabbed in the abdomen, said he intends to resume campaigning on October 12.

He dismissed a news report that his ex-wife had accused him of concealing his fortune and stealing from her bank safe. Veja magazine, citing court documents, reported that his second wife had accused him in 2008 in an acrimonious divorce filing of stealing $250,000 in cash and jewelry, and underreporting his assets to electoral authorities.

"My former wife herself has denied much of the Veja report," he said. The ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, earlier this week denied a report she had told Brazilian diplomats in 2011 that she fled to Norway after receiving a death threat from him.