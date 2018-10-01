Macedonia's prime minister vowed to push ahead with changing the country's name after voters approved it in a referendum, but the outcome looked uncertain on Monday as opponents said low turnout made the result void.

Macedonian voters backed the plan to rename the country aimed at ending a decades-long spat with Greece and unlocking a path to NATO and EU membership, with the West welcoming the result.

With ballots from 93 percent of polling stations counted, 91.3 percent of votes cast on Sunday favoured the name changing to North Macedonia, compared to 5.7 percent opposed, according to the electoral commission's official count.

However, only a third of the 1.8 million-strong electorate voted.

The ballot was closely watched by Greece, which said it "remains committed" to its June agreement with Skopje under which Athens would drop its objections to Macedonia joining the EU and NATO in return for a change of name.

'NATO's door is open'

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his support for his Macedonian counterpart in a telephone call in which he hailed the "determination and courage" of Zoran Zaev to "complete the implementation of this agreement," a government source told AFP.

The European Union urged all sides to respect the result and NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter it was a "historic opportunity," adding, "NATO's door is open."

Washington also welcomed the outcome, with the State Department urging lawmakers "to rise above partisan politics and seize this historic opportunity to secure a brighter future for the country as a full participant in Western institutions."

The non-binding referendum on renaming Macedonia needs to be ratified in parliament by a two-thirds majority and also given the stamp of approval by the Greek Parliament.

Zaev and his coalition partners from the ethnic Albanian minority will need at least a dozen MPs from the opposition to back the move.

Lack of enthusiasm

"MPs now have an obligation to make Macedonia a better place for all of us," Zaev told reporters late on Sunday.

But the right-wing opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said the low turnout made the referendum "deeply unsuccessful" with party leader Hristijan Mickoski telling reporters the "government lost its legitimacy."

However, the party that ruled Macedonia for a decade until 2017 was split during the referendum campaign. Mickoski did not vote, but several MPs took part in the polls, including the party's Vice President Mitko Janchev.