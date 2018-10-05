BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrids due to stalling problems
The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014.
Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrids due to stalling problems
The Toyota C-HR Hybrid during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France on October 2, 2018. / Reuters
October 5, 2018

Toyota Motor Corp. says it has issued a recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles in Japan and elsewhere for potential problems with stalling.

The company said on Friday that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a "failsafe" driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would still work but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.

The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014. The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now, the company said in a statement.

Toyota said it would update the software of the vehicles to remedy the problem for free.

Recommended

The recall applies to 1.25 million vehicles in Japan, 807,000 in the US, 290,000 in Europe and 3,000 in China with the rest across the globe.

Toyota said it had received three reports in Japan related to the problem by the end of September and reported them to the transport ministry. They did not involve accidents.

It would not comment on incidents outside Japan, saying it was difficult to be certain about actual cases.

The recall is meant to address situations in which the failure of a specific component, coupled with hard acceleration, could cause the vehicle to lose power rather than enter a failsafe driving mode.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff