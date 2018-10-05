Toyota Motor Corp. says it has issued a recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles in Japan and elsewhere for potential problems with stalling.

The company said on Friday that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a "failsafe" driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would still work but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.

The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014. The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now, the company said in a statement.

Toyota said it would update the software of the vehicles to remedy the problem for free.