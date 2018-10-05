Gebran Bassil is not normally known for diplomatic elan.

In 2014 at the UN, he made an inappropriate gesture about a female aide when meeting with Emirati officials. More recently in Beirut he is reported to have called Lebanon’s house speaker a ‘thug’, which ignited tensions between Christians and Muslims here; and then there was the ‘Hardtalk’ TV interview.

And so the move by Bassil on October 1st to conduct a tour for diplomats of sites which Israel claims are used for Hezbollah weapons, was unexpected.

Israel’s prime minister had earlier taken centre stage at the UN assembly and, with diagrams, shown world leaders a number of locations both in Iran and Lebanon, which he claimed were weapons factories.

One location, in Tehran, a Euronews journalist visited and found it to be a rug cleaning business which social media seized upon to ridicule Netanyahu.

Lebanon, a country that Israel daily enters illegally with fighter jets – and which the UN can do nothing about – fought back.

This week the foreign minister took a posse of diplomats and journalists on a tour of the alleged sites as a way of showing the world that Israel’s disinformation has its limits.

The stunt raised more questions than answers and left experts divided. Many western journalists continued the narrative that an airstrike from Israel, or indeed a war, at some point was “inevitable”and that this latest coup de theatre of Netanyahu’s was proof that one was underway. But academics who have a better understanding of geopolitics, although agreeing on the idea of a strike, disagree over Israel’s longing to destroy Hezbollah.

“A second match (a sequel to the 2006 summer war) between Israel and Hezbollah is inevitable. The Israelis seem determined to neutralise Hezbollah’s missile capabilities,” says Dr Hilal Khashan of the American University of Beirut (AUB).

“War is more likely to break out after the end of the Syrian war. Israel has no intention of destroying Hezbollah. In fact, both Hamas and Hezbollah are useful for Zionist ideology that relies heavily on continuously identifying a foreign source of threat to the survival of Israel."

Given that an outright war with Hezbollah is also unthinkable in terms of implications – both in Lebanon and the region – Hezbollah’s weapons sites provide ample political fodder for Netanyahu, whether they are in Syria or Lebanon.

This argument however further enhances the theory that Israel will inevitably strike one of these such sites one day and it is preparing international support to justify such an attack.

The AUB academic also believes that the recent change in Syria – with Russia's S300 delivery now making it much harder for Israel to strike Hezbollah and Iranian positions – is also making Lebanon more of a target, although he believes Hezbollah’s restraint and calm will probably hold it back from a retaliatory strike.

But rather there might be a plan for a longer term and more sizeable military response.