Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked Saudi officials to prove their claim that missing journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"We have to get an outcome from this investigation as soon as possible. The consulate officials cannot save themselves by simply saying 'he has left'," Erdogan told a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, where he is on a two-day visit.

Mere words no evidence

"If a person walks into premises and if he isn't stepping out, then who has to prove it?" Erdogan asked.

He said there are CCTVs in the Saudi consulate and if Khashoggi had really walked out of the building, the cameras would record it.

"If he left, you have to prove it with footage. Those who ask Turkish authorities where he is should ask them (Saudi officials) what happened."

Saudi officials insist Khashoggi left shortly after he entered but his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside, says he never came out.

Camera footage and airport records are being examined as part of Turkey's investigation.

Erdogan said "mere words [of Saudi officials] are not enough evidence."

Turkish officials fear Khashoggi was killed

Khashoggi, journalist and regular columnist for the Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish police investigating the case had said in a statement on Saturday that 15 Saudis, including several officials, had arrived in Istanbul on two planes and had entered the consulate while Khashoggi was inside.

Turkish officials told Reuters news agency over the weekend that they believed Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate, allegations Saudi Arabia rejects.

Turkey wants to search consulate

On Monday, Turkey sought permission to search Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul after a prominent journalist from the kingdom went missing last week following a visit to the building, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

The request was made after the foreign ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador for a second time over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, NTV said.

Turkey conveyed its expectation of "full cooperation" from Riyadh in search of Khashoggi, Anadolu Agency reported.

