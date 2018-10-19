Afghans will return to the polls for parliamentary elections on Saturday, hoping to bring change to a corrupt government that has lost nearly half the country to the Taliban.

Voters in Kandahar, however, will have to wait a week after the province's police chief was assassinated, resulting in a postponement of the vote there.

In the eight years since Afghanistan last held parliamentary elections, Taliban have carried out near-daily attacks on security forces, seizing large swathes of the countryside and threatening major cities. A Daesh affiliate has also launched a wave of bombings targeting the country's Shia minority, killing hundreds.

Both groups have threatened to attack anyone taking part in the vote.

In areas where the government still provides relative security, Afghans face a different array of challenges. Widespread corruption forces people to pay bribes for shabby public services, and increasingly influential ultraconservative clerics blame the country's many ills on years of Western influence, threatening to roll back the limited gains made by women and civil society since the 2001 US-led invasion.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa reports.

Younger generation in politics

Many of those Afghans brave enough to defy the death threats hope to vote in a new generation of younger and better-educated leaders. But they fear that former warlords and the corrupt political elite will cling to power by lavishing entertainment and cash handouts on impoverished voters.

"I am still not hopeful it will be fair," said Saeed Matin, a fruit seller in a mostly Shia neighbourhood of Kabul who was bundled up against the chilly autumn evening. He waved off the threats from the Taliban and said he hoped for new leadership, pointing to campaign posters showing younger candidates.

Young Afghan campaigners are going door to door and there's just one thing on their mind‚ getting Zakia Wardak elected to parliament.

Zakia Wardak represents a new, younger generation of Afghans entering politics. In Kabul, around 80 percent of the candidates contesting polls are first-time contenders.

The president of the Kabul Press Club, Aziz Ahmad Tassal calls the apparent rise of a young electorate a mirage.

High rate of corruption

"They are young and educated, and I wish they could do something, but 100 percent I am worried the warlords and the corrupt people will not give them a chance," he said. "These corrupt people are paying nearly $50 (3,000 Afghanis) for each vote. They are not interested in the country, only in what they can put in their pocket."

Afghanistan is ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world by Transparency International, which last year called efforts by President Ashraf Ghani's government to stem runaway corruption "insufficient." Poor governance has also confounded Washington's efforts to find a peaceful exit from the 17-year war — the longest in American history — which has cost the United States more than 2,400 lives and over $900 billion.

The Taliban point to the government's dysfunction as proof of its illegitimacy, and have rejected international demands to hold peace talks with the authorities in Kabul, who they view as Western puppets. They say they will only negotiate directly with the United States, which they view as an occupying power.