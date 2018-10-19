POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Bollywood director fired in India's #Metoo storm
The move comes as India mulls tightening sexual harassment laws, after an avalanche of complaints of abuse lodged by women in recent weeks thrust the issue to the forefront of politics.
Bollywood director fired in India's #Metoo storm
Women's rights groups in India have complained that the existing laws do not go far enough to address the widespread problem of sexual harassment. October 11, 2018 / AP
October 19, 2018

Fox Star Studios on Friday sacked a Bollywood director working on a Hindi-language remake of hit US movie "The Fault In Our Stars" after he was accused of sexual harassment by two women.

Mukesh Chhabra is the latest public figure to be swept up in India's #Metoo movement which has been gaining traction, with several women calling out powerful men in government, Bollywood and the media.

Fox Star Studios, a joint venture between Fox and Star India, said Chhabra had been asked to exit the project as it "takes allegations of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously."

An internal complaints committee would look into the allegations against Chhabra, the studio said in a statement on Twitter.

Two women have accused Chhabra of sexual harassment during auditions, according to local media, both anonymously.

"He [Chhabra] asked me to enact a scene which had the hero and the heroine hugging each other," one of the unnamed women was quoted as saying.

"Under the pretext of showing me how the scene should be performed, he grabbed me hard and felt me up. I could feel his hand on my butt."

The other woman accuser told a newspaper that she has a recording of a phone call with him in which he said she would "have to compromise, get physical with people in power."

The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, was supposed to be the directorial debut for Chhabra, who was previously a casting director.

Chhabra has denied the "unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations."

Recommended

India's burgeoning #MeToo movement has made headlines in recent weeks with women sharing accounts of alleged harassment on Twitter.

The trigger appears to have been actress Tanushree Dutta, who accused well-known Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on a film set 10 years ago.

Since then a slew of popular Bollywood figures have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and Alok Nath. All have denied the claims.

On Wednesday India's junior foreign minister MJ Akbar announced his resignation after at least 20 women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as a newspaper editor.

Akbar – who denies the allegations – is suing one of the complainants, Priya Ramani, for defamation. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for October 31.

India mulls stricter sexual harassment laws

India is considering tightening sexual harassment laws, government officials said, after the avalanche of complaints of abuse lodged by women in recent weeks pushed the issue to the forefront of federal politics.

Changes to the laws are being considered as the government weighs different proposals to tackle harassment, one of the officials said.

"The official announcement could come next week," said the official, who works in the prime minister's office.

The officials declined to give any details about possible changes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report