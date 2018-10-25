The oil-rich monarchy, Saudi Arabia, has been through several internal tussles within the royal family over the years.

According to the BBC, there is evidence that missing members of Saudi Arabia's royal family have been kidnapped and abducted from other countries and brought back to Riyadh.

Historically, Saudi officials have denied all accusations about the fate of missing princes and others they have been accused of abducting.

Prince Sultan bin Turki

One such missing dissident prince is Prince Sultan bin Turki, who was beaten by masked men in the hotel where he met with Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd for breakfast.

Prince Fahd asked him to return to Saudi Arabia, however, Prince Turki refused.

Saudi kidnappers are alleged to have taken Prince Turki, unconscious, to Geneva airport and then to Riyadh.

Eddie Ferreira, Prince Turki’s communications officer, said, "The Saudi ambassador to Switzerland came in with the general manager of the hotel and quite simply just told everybody to vacate the penthouse and get out."

Ferreira added, “The prince was in Riyadh, our services were no longer required, and we could leave.”

Riyadh denies all accusations, saying Prince Turki voluntarily came back to Riyadh to resolve disputes.

Prince Turki bin Bandar

Prince Turki bin Bandar, a former high-ranking police officer, is another prince alleged to have been abducted by the Saudi royal family.

Bandar fled to Paris after family inheritance disputes in 2012 and from there, started posting videos on YouTubecalling for reforms in Riyadh.