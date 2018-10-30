Dotted with bullet holes and scarred by war, a once iconic hotel in Lebanon abandoned for more than 40 years is coming back to life through the paintings of an artist on a mission to revive the memories of its glorious past.

British artist Tom Young studies the history of abandoned buildings in Lebanon, many of them a reminder of the country’s civil war, and creates paintings based on old photographs, stories, architecture and their surrounding environment.

His exhibitions, held in the abandoned buildings, are free of charge and include community events to help stir public interest in their history.

“These great places … are just sleeping and in many ways with my art I am hoping to perhaps wake them up and make them relevant for the present day and the future,” said Young, who has been living in Lebanon for the past nine years.

Lebanon has no law to protect historic buildings and many have been demolished to make way for modern apartment buildings and offices.

In the capital Beirut the number of historic buildings has dropped to about 250, down from 4,200 in the 1990s, according to campaign group Save Beirut Heritage.

Young’s latest project is the Grand Sofar, a 75-room hotel built in 1892 under Ottoman rule that was bustling with famous people from Egyptian actor Omar Sharif to diplomats and generals who shaped the history of the country and region.

The hotel, about 30km away from Beirut, became a casualty of the country’s 15-year-long civil war, which began in 1975, the year the hotel closed its doors.

One of the owners, Roderick Sursock Cochrane, whose family built the hotel, wanted to bring its history back to life through Young’s “out of the ordinary” exhibition.

“Every painting which you see here depicts an event which happened in the hotel. And that is very, very important I find, because people just don’t come and see regular paintings but they also come and learn what has happened in this place,” he said.

One of Young’s paintings is based on a photo he found of 80-year-old Samira Sayegh on her wedding day standing with her husband on one of two grand staircases at the entrance of the hotel.

“It was so emotional because I went 52 years back (to) the day of my wedding,” Sayegh said with a smile, remembering when she first saw Young’s painting.

“The young generation, they don’t know what is the Grand hotel. Since 1975 it (has been) hidden – now it’s coming back.”