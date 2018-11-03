CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Poor funding threatens youth music programme in South Africa
Although delays in release of government disbursements has created a challenging monetary situation for Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, it continues to provide weekly rehearsals to the Capetonians.
Since 2009 the programme has imparted music training to hundreds of children. / TRTWorld
November 3, 2018

One of the oldest orchestras on the African continent is struggling to survive owing to lack of funds. 

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa uses about a third of its funding to teach music and develop musicians from poor areas across the state, but a budget shortfall may soon put an end to the programme. 

Since 2009 hundreds of children have been taught the basics of classical music and how to play different instruments. 

Recommended

The ç believes it is important to give them an opportunity they say was previously denied by the apartheid system.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRT World
