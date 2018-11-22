Turkish top-tier soccer club Sivasspor has contacted Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt over a potential deal for the second half of the season.

Earlier this month, Bolt finished his football trial at Central Coast Mariners in Australia and will leave the club after failing to agree on commercial terms, the A-League side said on Friday.

Last week, Bolt said he may give up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer despite having “a lot of offers” and added that he will make a decision on his future by the end of November.

"I have received offers from many clubs. I will make a decision at the end of November. Either I will continue or I will end my dreams. This is not about money. This is my dream," he told reporters.