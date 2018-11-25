POLITICS
Hamilton wins crash-hit Abu Dhabi GP
World champion Lewis Hamilton, who had already sealed his fifth Formula 1 title, cruised to victory finishing ahead of German Sebastian Vettel, with Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in third.
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium / Reuters
November 25, 2018

World champion Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory from pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Having already secured a fifth F1 title, the British Mercedes driver beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the Yas Marina circuit to secure his 11th win of the season and 73rd of his career.

It was a symbolic finish to a season where, again, he showed his superiority under pressure to beat Vettel into second place overall for the second straight year.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo for a fifth straight podium.

Spectacular crash

The race was held up after a spectacular crash on Lap 1 involving Nico Hulkenberg, who was sent tumbling into the barriers and eventually settled upside down by French driver Romain Grosjean. The Renault driver was unharmed and eventually climbed out.

Veteran Spanish driver Fernando Alonso placed 11th with McLaren in his last F1 race with the team.

SOURCE:AP
