CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beyonce to lead Mandela tribute concert
The concert is the climax of a year of events celebrating the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth in 1918, and is part of a campaign to tackle poverty, child malnutrition and boost gender equality.
Beyonce to lead Mandela tribute concert
Nelson Mandela and Beyonce visit Robben Island Prison in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2004. / Reuters
December 2, 2018

Beyonce will lead an all-star line-up that includes Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z and Usher in Johannesburg on Sunday when she performs at a concert to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

The concert is the climax of a year of events celebrating the centennial of Mandela's birth in 1918, and is part of a campaign to tackle poverty, child malnutrition and boost gender equality.

This year's Global Citizen Festival will be held at Johannesburg's 94,736-capacity FNB stadium with the concert due to begin at 1200 GMT.

Thousands of music fans, many of whom had been given free tickets in return for activism and campaigning work, began to flock to the stadium hours before the gig was due to kick off.

"I'm quite excited to have Beyonce and a bunch of these top-flight artists coming to South Africa to perform. It's nice to get this obvious reminder of Mandela's values," said concert-goer Ano Shonhiwa, 23, as he made his way into the venue.

Recommended

Ahead of the concert Oprah Winfrey, who will co-host the event, hailed Mandela's "goodness and integrity", describing him as her "favourite mentor".

Mandela was jailed under South Africa's apartheid regime. After being released in 1990, he led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy.

He died on December 5, 2013 aged 95.

Event organisers paid tribute to a rigger who died following a fall while helping to prepare the stage on Saturday.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Global Citizen said in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar