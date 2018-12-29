POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Spiegel suspends two editors after fake news scandal
Der Spiegel, one of Germany's leading news outlets, announced a week ago that Claas Relotius, who worked for the publication first as a freelancer and later full-time, had fabricated interviews and facts in at least 14 articles.
Spiegel suspends two editors after fake news scandal
The US network CNN has stripped Claas Relotius of two Journalist of the Year awards he received for work he did for Swiss magazine Reportagen. / AP Archive
December 29, 2018

Influential German news weekly Der Spiegel, shaken by a scandal over a reporter who admitted faking stories for years, said it has suspended two senior editors.

The contracts of Ullrich Fichtner, an editor in chief, and Matthias Geyer, a chief editor, have been "suspended until the (magazine's) internal commission has completed its investigation into the affair," the editor in chief Steffen Klusmann said in an internal letter, of which AFP obtained a copy on Friday.

On December 19, Der Spiegel stunned the media world by revealing that one of its award-winning reporters had for years falsified stories.

Claas Relotius, 33, resigned this month after admitting he had made up stories and invented protagonists in more than a dozen articles in the magazine's print and online editions.

"The Relotius affair raises the question as to whether" Ullrich and Fichtner "can continue in their jobs after such a disaster," said Klusmann.

Recommended

"The first discovered it for Der Spiegel, the second hired him and was until recently his superior."

"We could now hold to account anyone who has dealt with Relotius, and that could continue up to the top of the hierarchy," he said.

Der Spiegel said on December 23 a criminal complaint would be filed against Relotius after it emerged he may also have embezzled donations intended for Syrian street children.

Relotius on Thursday denied the accusations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar