Familiar trio make shortlist for African player of the year
Egypt striker Mohamed Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles.
Egyptian international Mohamed Salah is the current holder of the award after his goals played a large part in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final in 2018. / Reuters
January 2, 2019

Forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have again made the shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year award, the second year running the trio have battled it out for the prestigious prize.

The winner will be announced on 8th January in Dakar, Senegal.

CAF announced the finalists on Tuesday from an original list of 34 players.

Egypt striker Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles after Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf, Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure.

Liverpool team mate Mane from Senegal has been getting closer to the prize after finishing third in the voting in 2016 and second last year.

Gabon forward Aubameyang made the final three for the fifth time in succession, equalling the record set by Toure and former Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien.

His only victory came in 2015 when he beat Toure and Ghanaian Andre Ayew to the prize.

The award is voted for by the national team coaches and captains of CAF’s 56 member associations.

SOURCE:Reuters
