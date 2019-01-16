Irish band The Cranberries released the first song of its final album Tuesday, exactly one year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned in a London hotel bathtub.

The band dropped the new track ahead of the April release of their eighth and last album "In the End," after which the rock group — best known for 90s-era hits including "Zombie," "Linger" and "Dreams" — will split after three decades together.

Band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler finished the new 11-song album using demo vocals O'Riordan completed in December 2017, they said on Instagram.

"We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her," the group said.

"It was a very emotional process for us," they said. "Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult."