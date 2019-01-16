Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced on Tuesday his retirement at the end of the current Premier League season after 20 years as a professional and winning everything in club soccer.

One of the world's great keepers, the 36-year-old joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea in 2015 and holds several Premier League records, including the cleanest sheets (202 in 443 appearances).

"It has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season," the Czech said on Twitter.

"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve," he added.

"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch."

Cech started the season as Arsenal manager Unai Emery's first choice but lost out to new signing Bernd Leno after he suffered a hamstring injury in September.

The four-time Premier League Golden Glove winner has been restricted to Cup appearances since his return.

Cech joined Chelsea from French side Rennes in July 2004 and helped them win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.