POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pakistan captain under scrutiny for 'black man' comment
The International Cricket Council is investigating an incident where Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed appeared to taunt South African player Andile Phehlukwayo using racist and derogatory terms in a one-day game.
Pakistan captain under scrutiny for 'black man' comment
Pakistan's wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed talks to the umpires on day one of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. January 11, 2019. / AP
January 24, 2019

The International Cricket Council is investigating an incident where Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed appeared to use racist terminology to taunt South African player Andile Phehlukwayo during a one-day game.

It happened while Phehlukwayo was batting during the second one-day international in Durban on Tuesday.

Sarfraz, Pakistan's wicketkeeper, was heard on a stump microphone saying in the Urdu language: "Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

The comment was apparently in reference to a couple of lucky escapes for Phehlukwayo as he made a career-best score of 69 not out to help South Africa win. 

Phehlukwayo had just got an inside edge and the ball narrowly missed his stumps when Sarfraz made the comments. Sarfraz was not close to Phehlukwayo and there was no confrontation.

Sarfraz apologised on Twitter on Wednesday, writing that his outburst was an "expression of frustration" and "not directed towards anyone in particular" despite Phehlukwayo being the only black player on the field at the time.

Recommended

But the Pakistan Cricket Board rebuked Sarfraz in a statement and said it had a "zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context."

"Sarfraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world," the PCB said. "However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honor and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB."

The PCB did not announce any sanction for Sarfraz.

The games between the teams have generally been played in a good spirit. 

South Africa won the test series 3-0. The five-match one-day series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third game on Friday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat