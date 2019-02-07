US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed former US diplomat Elliott Abrams back to the State Department after 30 years in late January. Abrams is the new Venezuela envoy for the United States, and he is no stranger to Latin America.

“Elliott will have responsibility for all things related to our efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela,” Pompeo said. “Elliott’s passions for the rights and liberties of all peoples makes him a perfect fit and a valuable and timely addition.”

Speaking to the press, Abrams said he was very enthusiastic about his new position: “This crisis in Venezuela is deep and difficult and dangerous and I can’t wait to get to work on it.”

A country divided

In Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president with US backing. President Nicolas Maduro, however, has declined to step down citing the support of large swathes of the Venezuelan population which saw him win the presidential elections held in May last year, boycotted by the opposition.

The US and many Western nations have recognised Guaido as the president, while Turkey, Russia, China, Mexico, and Cuba continue to support Maduro.

Who is Elliott Abrams?

Abrams is a neoconservative Republican diplomat who has previously served under both the Reagan and George W. Bush administrations.

During the Reagan administration, he was first assistant secretary of state for human rights and humanitarian affairs, followed by assistant secretary for inter-American affairs.

Abrams was convicted in 1991 for two misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress about the Iran-Contra affair.