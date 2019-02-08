New European Union rules to regulate Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline won the backing of the bloc's capitals on Friday, a move that will likely complicate but not rule out its construction.

Representatives of the EU's 28 nations endorsed a last ditch German and French proposal to amend some of the language of the new rules on how to regulate the pipeline project.

The two major European powers, which both have energy firms invested in the new gas link across the Baltic Sea, were publicly at odds ahead of the EU meeting.

The initial proposal would extend the EU's internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines under construction, giving it a say over how the pipeline is operated.

Diplomatic sources had said that Germany had pressured other European capitals to block the new directive.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is chairman of Nord Stream's shareholders committee.

In its current form, Nord Stream 2, being built by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, would not comply with tougher new rules foreseen for new infrastructure projects.