Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe. / Reuters
February 15, 2019

The French football league (LFP) said on Thursday it will join a lawsuit against the authors of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti targeting Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The graffiti was discovered in one of the French capital’s metropolitan trains on Tuesday, prompting the International League against Racism and anti-Semitism (LICRA) to file a complaint.

The authors of the graffiti have yet to be identified.

“The LFP will join the lawsuit initiated by LICRA against the authors of this graffiti,” the LFP wrote in a statement.

“The LFP condemns the racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti targeting Kylian Mbappe.”

Mbappe, whose father is from Cameroon and whose mother is of Algerian origin, was born in Paris.

The 20-year-old striker was one of the heroes of France’s victorious World Cup campaign in Russia last year, scoring their fourth goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

