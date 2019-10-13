Indigenous leaders and Ecuador's president prepared on Sunday for face-to-face talks after nearly two weeks of violent street protests over austerity measures instituted to obtain a multibillion-dollar loan from the IMF.

As both sides geared up for negotiations in the afternoon, one indigenous leader said protesters who have converged from far away will stay in the capital Quito until some kind of agreement is reached on painful reforms such as a doubling of some fuel prices.

"Not just the leaders but the rank and file –– and we will stay until there is a solution," said Salvador Quishpe of an indigenous umbrella grouping called CONAIE.

Meanwhile, Ecuador's military announced it was partially lifting a curfew on the highland capital of Quito until 8 pm on Sunday (0100 GMT Monday) but said it would continue to restrict movement in parts of the city's northern district.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces added in a statement that it would ensure the safety of indigenous leaders who will take part in the first round of talks.

Hundreds wounded

The 12 days of rolling demonstrations have left six people dead and nearly 2,100 wounded or detained, according to authorities.

Protesters on Saturday targeted a TV station and a newspaper and set fire to the comptroller general's office.