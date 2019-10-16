It is getting tedious hearing about how Turkey is planning demographic change and ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish people in northeastern Syria. To listen to pundits in Europe and America, you’d think that Turkey was actively targeting civilians, forcing people out of their homes intentionally, and massacring innocent populations.

In reality, nothing of the sort is happening as Turkish and allied Syrian rebel forces are fighting the YPG, not the Kurdish population.

The oversimplification of the conflict between Turkey and the PKK terror organisation and its Syrian affiliate the PYD/YPG, to a primordial “Turk vs Kurd” ethnic struggle is wanton obfuscation of reality and the historical record of how these two ethnic groups lived side-by-side for centuries.

Erdogan’s reconciliation with the Kurds

As I argued elsewhere, “the Kurds” are not a monolithic entity and this is simply a figment of the Western fetishistic imagination and its rank reductionism when faced with complicated issues that they want to impose their will on but struggle to find justifications. In fact, and ironically, it is exactly the same mentality that allows groups like al Qaeda and Daesh to oversimplify and lump the entirety of “Western civilisation” – such as it is – into one enormous target to justify their acts of terror.

While analysts and policymakers in the West might find the comparison to radical terrorists insulting, I would imagine the people of the Middle East – particularly those who have lost loved ones to PKK/YPG violence – would be similarly insulted by having an entire ethnic group of millions of people boiled down to the Marxist-Leninist ideology of the PKK.

Just because someone identifies as being culturally “Western” that does not give their sensibilities pre-eminence and priority over the people of the Middle East or indeed the rest of the world, and Western analysts would do well to heed that.

There can be no doubt that the Kurdish people have historically suffered horrendous racist persecution in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey under various regimes and governments. In Turkey, and under the Kemalist militarised regime, Kurds were barred from using their own language, had their access to development and economic opportunities curtailed severely, and they were described as “Mountain Turks” in a derogatory fashion meant to demean them and to even deny their existence as a separate ethnic group with their own unique culture and traditions.

However, after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rose to power in 2002, a concerted effort to make deep-rooted changes towards how Kurds were perceived and treated in Turkey took place.

Erdogan’s plan was to embrace his sizeable Kurdish minority as equal Turkish citizens to decrease ethnic tensions and to dry up the swamp of PKK propaganda that painted their struggle as one of independence for all Kurds, rather than just their selfish ambitions.

In 2009, the AK Party launched a broad-ranging policy initiative that was dubbed as the “Solution Process”. This initiative sought to increase Kurdish rights, including increased development in Kurdish-dominated provinces, more access to educational and economic opportunities, and the reinforcement of the fact that Kurds could maintain their cultural identity while being as equal as any other Turkish citizen.

Tangible signs of this appeared not only in the cities and towns where Kurds lived but even in their personal lives as AK Party’s policies legalised the Kurdish language being taught in schools.