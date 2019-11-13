The Palestinian death toll from Israeli raids in Gaza has risen to 22, Palestine's health ministry said on Wednesday, as Israel said it carried out further strikes.

"The first martyr, Khaled Farraj, 38, a leading member of Al Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group," the ministry said without identifying the second killed.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli air strike killed Bahaa Abu al Atta, the commander of the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad group. His wife, Asmaa Abu al Atta, was also killed.

Israeli warplanes also launched air strikes targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al Ajouri in Damascus, Syria.

Two people, including Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 others injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader remained unhurt.

In retaliation for the Atta killing, the Al Quds Brigades, which is the military wing of Islamic Jihad, launched dozens of rockets towards Israeli cities, to which Israel responded with air strikes across Gaza.