China’s Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the country’s health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal.

The health commission of the autonomous region said a 55-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease after he ate wild rabbit meat on November 5.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague globally and can advance and spread to the lungs, which is a more severe type called pneumonic plague, according to the World Health Organization.

The Inner Mongolia case follows two more confirmed earlier this month in Beijing. In both cases, the two patients from Inner Mongolia were quarantined at a facility in the capital after being diagnosed with pneumonic plague, health authorities said at the time.

The Inner Mongolia health commission said it found no evidence so far to link the most recent case to the earlier two cases in Beijing.