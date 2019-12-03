Greek billionaire Alkiviades "Alki" David was ordered to pay $58 million in damages to a Hollywood assistant in one of the largest sexual harassment awards in US history, her attorney said Monday.

David, an heir to a Coca-Cola bottling fortune who has also battled recent lawsuits over his 3D hologram and online streaming businesses, was accused of routinely groping Mahim Khan.

The verdict was "a reminder to predators everywhere to not think they can get away with hurting others", Khan said in a statement.

Attorney Gloria Allred described it as one of the largest sexual harassment punitive damage awards in US legal history.

"In this 'Me Too' movement, women like Ms Khan are no longer willing to suffer in silence," she said.

Khan's lawyers presented evidence that, two to three times per week, David would grab her by the neck and simulate oral sex.

They also told jurors that David repeatedly groped Khan's private parts and on one occasion exposed her breasts.

David, who denies sexually harassing Khan, was not in court Monday.

Earlier in the trial, he was stripped of his ability to represent himself after a series of outbursts against Khan and her attorneys.