WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab attack on military base kills three soldiers - Somalia officials
The attack on Gofgadud base in the Bay region marks the latest setback for Somalia's army, which is expected to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force next year.
Al Shabab attack on military base kills three soldiers - Somalia officials
In this file photo from July 13, 2019, a car can be seen after it was destroyed during an attack at the Asasey Hotel, in Kismayo, Somalia. / AP Archive
December 24, 2019

Officials in Somalia say al Shabab militants killed three soldiers during an attack on a military base in the southwest on Monday.

The assault on the Gofgadud base in the Bay region by the al Qaeda-affiliated group marks the latest setback for Somalia's army, which is expected to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force next year.

Colonel Ahmed Yusuf, a Somali military officer, said Somali troops made a brief tactical withdrawal amid heavy artillery shelling before regaining control of the base.

He said six al Shabab militants were killed in the army’s counter-attack that forced the extremists to withdraw.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

Recommended

Years of conflict and al Shabab attacks, along with famine, shattered Somalia, which is home to more than 12 million people.

The Horn of Africa nation has been trying to rebuild since establishing its first functioning transitional government in 2012. 

Al Shabab was pushed out of the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities several years ago but still carries out suicide attacks across Somalia.

With a federal government established, pressure is growing on Somalia’s military to assume full responsibility for the country’s security.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'