Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease
Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber says he will address his struggle with Lyme disease and mononucleosis in an upcoming YouTube documentary.
In this file photo, Justin Bieber waits in the ring after the fight between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP
January 9, 2020

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed he was battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues.

On Instagram, Bieber noted that some people had recently criticised his appearance and suggested he was using drugs.

"They failed to realise I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health," Bieber wrote on Wednesday.

"It's been a rough couple of years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease," he added. "And I will be back and better than ever."

Documentary about his life

Bieber, 25, said his health challenges were among the topics to be chronicled on an upcoming 10-episode documentary series about his life that will be released on YouTube starting on January 27.

In the past year, Bieber has written a series of Instagram posts to his 124 million followers talking about his struggles with depression, drug abuse, and fame and crediting religion and wife Hailey Baldwin for his recovery.

This year, Bieber plans to release his first album in several years and embark on a North American tour. He released a single called "Yummy" last week.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a "bullseye" rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections. 

Most people who are treated with antibiotics early fully recover, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
