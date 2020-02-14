The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman is not serving its purpose - alternatives are being pursued.

A Free Trade Zone area, comprising of smaller GCC members, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman are under discussion.

Ever since its inception in 1981, Saudi Arabia, the largest and the dominant force within the GCC, has been leading the pack. However, with the two Mohammad's - Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed (MBZ) of the UAE - at the helm in their respective countries, the GCC has adopted a more aggressive political tone, with these two over-asserting themselves in the regional geopolitical landscape.

Iran has been their nemesis. Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi remain singularly focused on Tehran - come what may.

In the process, they waged a disastrous war against Houthis in Yemen, sanctioned Qatar bypassing saner voices from Kuwait, Oman and elsewhere — used proxies in the ongoing civil war in Iraq, Libya, and Syria and worked to suppress the Arab Spring in Egypt, Tunisia and elsewhere in the region.

In the process, despite considerably lower oil revenues, billions of dollars were squandered on ruinous adventures, attempting to take Tehran out of the regional political landscape.

At the domestic levels, despite lip service to open up their societies, they brutally continued to silence voices of dissent. The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the arrests of scores of scholars, writers, intellectuals, and women was a clear manifestation of the ongoing oppression.

Over the last 30 months or so, the Emir of Kuwait and Oman have tried relentlessly to get the GCC-Qatar issue resolved amicably. Their efforts have not yielded the desired results. With Saudi Arabia and the UAE, obsessed with teaching a lesson to Iran and Qatar, they continue to insist upon Kuwait and Oman to side with them in the struggle. However, both are reluctant.

Faced with this domineering mindset, they are now beginning to think of carving out a separate course for themselves, independent of the dictates of House of Sauds and the Sheikhs of the UAE.

As per reports, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman Free Trade Zone are being discussed, at political levels.