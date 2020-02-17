At least 10 people were killed in a "suicide blast" that targeted a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

Two police personnel were among those killed in the blast in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

"We have received 10 bodies so far and 35 wounded in a civil hospital," a hospital official told Reuters news agency.

Two police personnel were among the dead, a senior police official confirmed.

The blast took place near Quetta Press Club where demonstrations were going on, local newspaper Dawn reported on its website.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Provincial Interior Minister Mir Zia Langov told Anadolu Agency that the incident took place as security forces tried to intercept a motorcycle in the city centre.

He said authorities were investigating whether the explosive was planted on the vehicle, or worn by the rider in a bomb-vest.

A senior police official, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said the blast "seems to be a suicide attack."