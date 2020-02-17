WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Suicide blast' kills at least 10 in Pakistan's Quetta city
The blast in the capital of Balochistan province also wounded 35 people. Officials say the death toll could rise as some wounded were reported to be in critical condition.
'Suicide blast' kills at least 10 in Pakistan's Quetta city
People gather at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 17, 2020. / Reuters
February 17, 2020

At least 10 people were killed in a "suicide blast" that targeted a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

Two police personnel were among those killed in the blast in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

"We have received 10 bodies so far and 35 wounded in a civil hospital," a hospital official told Reuters news agency.

Two police personnel were among the dead, a senior police official confirmed.

The blast took place near Quetta Press Club where demonstrations were going on, local newspaper Dawn reported on its website

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Provincial Interior Minister Mir Zia Langov told Anadolu Agency that the incident took place as security forces tried to intercept a motorcycle in the city centre.

He said authorities were investigating whether the explosive was planted on the vehicle, or worn by the rider in a bomb-vest.

A senior police official, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said the blast "seems to be a suicide attack."

Recommended

Live images broadcast by local Geo News network showed broken windows, charred wreckages of damaged vehicles and other belongings scattered across the scene.

Health officials fear a rise in the death toll as some wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

Previous attacks 

Last month a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in the same city, killing at least 15 people and wounding 20 others.

Although Pakistani militants often carry out such attacks, Balochistan province is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by militants demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources such as gas and oil.

Pakistan's government says it has quelled the insurgency but violence has continued.

The province shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

This is a developing story and will updated shortly 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin