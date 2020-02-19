POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Neymar criticises PSG injury handling after Dortmund defeat
After missing four games in the last fortnight with a rib injury, the Brazilian superstar Neymar looked short of match fitness in Tuesday's last-16, first-leg, defeat at Dortmund.
Neymar criticises PSG injury handling after Dortmund defeat
Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring his first goal at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 18, 2020. / Reuters
February 19, 2020

Neymar has criticised Paris Saint-Germain's handling of his recent injury after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, which leaves the French club facing the prospect of another early Champions League exit.

Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to make him the Champions League joint top-scorer, but Neymar gave PSG a lifeline for the second leg in Paris on March 11.

He tapped home for what could prove a crucial away goal after being set up by France striker Kylian Mbappe in the second half.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was critical of the French league champions for not letting him play more before Tuesday's clash.

"It's hard to go four games without playing," said Neymar.

Recommended

"Unfortunately it wasn't my choice, it was the choice of the club, of the doctors, they made that decision, which I didn't like.

"We had a lot of discussions about it because I wanted to play, I felt good, but the club was afraid and in the end it was me who suffered."

Big-spending PSG are desperate to avoid exiting the Champions League at the first knockout round for a fourth season in a row.

"It was a tough game, but we have to do what we can in the return game," Neymar, 28, told reporters.

"Playing now at home is the best thing in the world, we have 90 minutes to do something.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister