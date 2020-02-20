Islamophobia, xenophobia and the rise of the far-right in Europe have resulted in a wide spate of bloody terror attacks targeting Muslims and immigrants.

While there are too many to count, we’ve listed some of the deadliest, most recent attacks to give context to how commonplace they have become.

1. Hanau, Germany

A caucasian male gunman shot nine people dead at two predominantly-Turkish shisha lounges in a southwestern German city on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A letter he left behind expressed right-wing views, according to German newspaper Bild.

The gunman's remains along with one other body were found at his apartment in Hanau, police said on Thursday. The second victim at his apartment was reportedly his mother.

German officials recorded more than 70 attacks on mosques from 2012 to 2014. In 2016 alone, 91 mosques were attacked, with only one arrest made in connection.

On October 9, 2019, a mass shooting took place near a synagogue and kebab stand in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, leaving 2 dead and 2 others injured. Stephan Balliet, the gunman carried out the attack due to anti-Semitic, antifeminist and racist beliefs which he live-streamed for 35 minutes.

2. Oslo, Norway

On 22 July 2011, Norwegian neo-Nazi and fascist Anders Behring Breivik carried out the 2011 Norway terror attacks. He first bombed several government buildings in Oslo, killing eight and injuring more than 200.

After the bombings, he went to Utoya island in a fake police uniform and began firing on people attending a political youth camp for the Worker's Youth League (AUF), a left-wing political party, killing 69 and injuring more than 110.