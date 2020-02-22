Democratic White House hopefuls barnstormed Nevada on Friday hunting for votes on the eve of the latest contest in the nomination race, as the state seeks to avoid the chaos that marred Iowa's caucuses.

The battle to see who challenges Republican President Donald Trump in November has entered an urgent phase, with eight candidates including late entrant Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, scrambling for advantage.

Senator Bernie Sanders is the clear frontrunner, with rivals including a struggling Joe Biden and a re-invigorated Elizabeth Warren desperate to blunt the leftist firebrand's momentum.

Fears of interference

Compounding the gravity, chilling warnings have emanated from Washington's intelligence community that Russia is interfering in the campaign, much as it did in 2016 when it sought to boost Trump's candidacy.

Trump, who was impeached in December over accusations that he tried to coerce ally Ukraine into helping him win the 2020 election, reportedly erupted in anger about a congressional briefing on the threat and sacked acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

In a fresh twist, The Washington Post reported that Sanders was told by US officials that Moscow is trying to help his campaign, efforts Sanders said he strongly rejects.

"My message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections," Sanders said.

Eager to steal some of the Nevada spotlight, Trump held a raucous campaign rally on Friday in Las Vegas, where Democratic candidates were converging for 11th-hour rallies of their own.

Trump lit into the "sick" Democrats who seek to oust him from power.

He reserved his harshest criticism for fellow New York billionaire Bloomberg, whom he mocked for his rough debate performance on Wednesday – his first showdown with other Democrats since jumping into the race last November.

"I think he's gone," Trump said dismissively. "But you know what, he'll spend another $500 million."

Bloomberg has already spent a staggering $364 million, a campaign record, on advertising, according to Advertising Analytics.

For some, Nevada or South Carolina, which votes on February 29 is a make-or-break moment before the race goes national on "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when 14 states vote.

Several contenders are facing fundraising hurdles and Nevada or South Carolina could be the end of the road.

Bloomberg chose to unconventionally skip the first four nominating contests and flood Super Tuesday states with advertising.

Rivals have revolted against the big-money tactic.