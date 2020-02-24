Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation to Malaysia's king Monday while his political party quit the ruling alliance in a shocking political upheaval less than two years after his election victory.

The prime minister's office said in a brief statement that Mahathir submitted his resignation to the palace at 1 pm (0500 GMT) but gave no further details.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.

Later, King Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted his resignation but appointed him as interim prime minister until a new PM and cabinet are appointed, local media reported.

The shock move comes after his political allies sought to form a new coalition in a bid to block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim.

Shortly before, Mahathir's Bersatu party announced it was leaving the ruling coalition and 11 lawmakers resigned from Anwar's party, leaving the "Pact of Hope" coalition in tatters and fuelling suggestions efforts could be underway to form a new alliance.

Political uncertainty

It followed weekend political drama that saw an attempt by Anwar's rivals within his own coalition –– which stormed to a historic election victory in 2018 –– and opposition politicians to form a new government.

That coalition would reportedly have excluded Anwar, Mahathir's presumptive successor and a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on questionable sodomy charges, blocking his ascent to the premiership.

Anwar and Mahathir –– the world's oldest leader, aged 94 –– have a stormy relationship but joined forces to oust a corruption-plagued government at the 2018 polls.

Mahathir, who previously served as premier from 1981 to 2003, had made a pre-election pledge to hand power to Anwar.

There are speculation Mahathir was leading the push for a new coalition. Anwar insisted this was not true.

Anwar said Mahathir had assured him on Monday that "he played no part in it", adding he was "very clear that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime."

According to local media, the new coalition would have included the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ejected from power in 2018.