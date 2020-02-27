Greek island residents went on 24-hour strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government plans for new migrant camps on five islands after violent clashes with police.

Greece's eastern Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centres and demand those be moved mainland.

Hundreds of residents attacked police officers guarding the sites of the future detention camps on the islands of Lesvos and Chios on Wednesday. A large crowd later laid siege for hours to a Lesvos army camp where riot-control squads were billeted.

Dozens of police officers were injured during the unrest, and the Greek government's spokesman said many of the riot police deployed to the islands this week would be pulled out.

Government migration officials have vowed to press ahead with plans to replace overcrowded and squalid migrant camps with more restrictive detention centres. But local officials and residents oppose the plans, with many demanding that no migrants should remain on the islands.

Local authorities declared a 24-hour strike and staged large protest rallies that devolved into the violence Wednesday. Greek officials said 43 police officers were injured on Lesvos, which sees the most arrivals as migrants cross the sea from nearby Turkey.

Two had leg wounds from shotgun blasts, officials said.

Another nine officers were injured on Chios, where an angry mob burst into a hotel used by riot police, beat up officers resting in their rooms and threw out their belongings.

One man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack and another was being sought. Police said 10 protesters were injured on both islands.

Plans for centres undeterred

Managing the flow of people — and growing discontent among island residents —has become the main challenge for the centre-right government of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis invited regional and local officials for talks in Athens on Thursday.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said police showed “unprecedented restraint” during the clashes and riot squad members would be recalled once preparatory work was completed on the proposed detention centre construction sites.

“The first phase was completed on Lesbos today and will be completed tomorrow on Chios, and police will have no reason to stay there,” Petsas told private broadcaster Alpha TV.