Tens of thousands of migrants and refugees are trying to cross into Europe after the Turkish government announced that it could no longer shoulder the burden of the refugee crisis alone and would not stand in the way of those who wanted to enter the EU.

Turkey has taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees fleeing the Assad regime since the war in Syria began in 2011.

The risk of millions more fleeing Assad’s brutality remains ever-present as his regime attempts to capture areas of Idlib currently held by the opposition.

In both countering Assad’s repression and the consequent refugee crisis, Turkey has been left to its fate by EU states.

Europe has done little to help Ankara either halt the Assad offensive that is creating the refugee crisis or offer to take in the refugees themselves.

Turkey has been clear in its intention that it wants to establish and maintain a safe zone in northern Syria

Those are the fundamental facts but the framing in European media outlets presents an alternate reality.

This misrepresentation of the situation takes two forms - framing the crisis as one of Turkey’s making and also the dehumanisation of the refugees themselves.

Greek media

In Greece, a person would be forgiven for thinking it was soldiers trying to cross the border and not innocent men, women, and children, fleeing war.

Leading daily ‘Kathimerini’ ran a story with a headline stating that authorities were on alert to prevent an ‘invasion’. It contained a line that read: “Throughout the night the aspiring ‘invaders’ remained on the Turkish side of the border.”

As if completely unaware of the paradox, just below the description was a photo of a group of refugees including a young girl dressed in a pink jacket. What threat these people pose is left unexplained.

Elsewhere, while refugees were presented as faceless invaders, police officers gave stoic monologues about the need to protect their borders - from unarmed civilians fleeing war, including women and children.