The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has gone on Twitter to say: “Our national security council has taken the decision to increase the level of deterrence at our borders to the maximum. As of now, we will not be accepting any new asylum applications for one month.”

The move by Greece to suspend asylum applications was condemned by several EU countries as well as Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, the EU fully expects Turkey to host additional refugees alone and without taking on any of the burden itself . Ankara believes that this course of action is unfair and does not take into account the social and financial burden it is placing on the country.

One Twitter user summed it up as the: “Complete violation of the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol by suspending asylum procedures.

“And then you demand that others respect international law where it suits you.” They went on to add.

The 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees serves to outline the right of the displaced and obligations of states towards them. The EU’s approach to the Convention has been patchy and its enforcement subject to criticism.

So what exactly is the process for applying for asylum?

The EU laws, in compliance with the 1951 Refugee Convention, say that “asylum-seekers cannot be refused entrance at borders, nor be returned to a third country if there is a risk of persecution or other serious harm.”

It goes on to say that “One of the first procedures upon arrival is screening, including medical screening, identification and fingerprinting in order to register migrants.” The asylum process should not last more than six months, although, for many, the process is much longer.

After the approval of an asylum seeker’s application, they receive residency for at least three years, which can be renewed.

Germany

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, on average deals with asylum applications within 8 months.

When entering Germany asylum seekers should immediately report to a centre for registration. They can also report to a police station or to an office of the foreigners’ authorities.

On their first-day, asylum seekers are taken to central accommodation centres where they are processed and once biometric data is taken and health checks are complete, they are given an arrival certificate.

Consultation services should be offered to recently arrived migrants, according to official advice, and if needed asylum seekers should be offered counselling.

After several days, their arrival certificate is replaced with “permission to stay”.

However, many of these processes are far from respected by other EU countries.