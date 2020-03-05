Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died on Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said.

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio.

The Peruvian diplomat served as United Nations Secretary General from 1981 to 1991.