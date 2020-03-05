Two civilian planes had to take diversionary measures after Israeli fighters jets piggybacked on their flight trajectory in a bid to attack targets in Syria.

Israeli jets were reportedly attempting to use Israeli airspace to launch missiles targeting Syrian military installations near Homs and Quneitra.

Footage on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning showed what appeared to be the light streaks of anti-aircraft batteries towards the skies targeting Israeli jets.

Hours before Israeli jets struck Syrian territory there were reports of a potential attack. Syrian air defence installations were also activated, firing missiles at the Israeli warplanes.

Following the Israeli attack, it emerged that one civilian passenger jet and one cargo jet had to make emergency manoeuvres to avoid being struck by the crossfire.

According to Flightradar24, an open-source flight tracking service, the flights were QR8294 travelling from Basel, Switzerland, to Doha, Qatar and passenger plane QR419 flying from Beirut, Lebanon, to Doha.

The Israeli move could have potentially led to a human tragedy, similar to what happened in Iran recently with a passenger jet that the Iranian government mistook a Boeing 752 for a missile strike.