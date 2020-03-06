On 20 May 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte lifted the siege of the city of Acre on the Mediterranean coast, in present-day Israel. The two-month siege that began in mid-March had turned into an insurmountable obstacle in Napoleon’s march through the Holy Land.

As many as eight repeated attempts to capture the city were fended off with fierce resistance put up by its defenders who had British naval support. Napoleon’s retreat marked a turning point in his Egyptian campaign and ended his dreams of establishing an empire in the East. Leading the defence of Acre was its Ottoman governor Ahmed Jazzar Pasha (Cezzar Ahmet Pasa).

Though his exact date of birth is uncertain, Ahmed Jazzar is believed to have been born around 1722. Bosnian intellectual Safvet-beg Basagic wrote that he was born in Fatnica, a village located around 70 kilometres from the historic city of Mostar in Bosnia Herzegovina. He made his way to Istanbul and served under Hekimoglu Ali Pasha whom he followed to Egypt. There he began his political ascent and gained a reputation as an efficient enforcer. In 1775, he became governor of Sidon with headquarters in Acre. This was to be his base for the rest of his life.

Confident of yet another triumph, Napoleon’s private secretary Louis Antoine Fauvelet de Bourrienne wrote in Memoirs of Napoleon Bonaparte that the general had even set a precise date for the capture of Acre. He conveyed to his officers that this would be 25 April 1799.

In fact, Napoleon was to undertake repeated attempts to storm Acre for another month before deciding to retreat.

At Acre, the French general who had not yet turned thirty squared off with the ageing Ahmad Jazzar Pasha. By then the Pasha had established himself as a force to be reckoned with in this part of the Ottoman Empire.

Kamal S. Salibi writes that he set a record by remaining in the position of governor for 29 years. That this post was renewed on an annual basis for such a long period indicated both his relevance and resilience. His powerful standing, fueled by taxation and efficiency in governance, combined with loyalty to the Ottoman State made him a formidable figure.

The Pasha had the city fortified and had been particularly relying upon his core troops comprising fellow Bosnians, Albanians and other loyalists. His survival instincts had thus far served him well.