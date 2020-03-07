POLITICS
4 MIN READ
'Huge change' coming in football as IFAB conduct offside rule review
Officials of IFAB, the International Football Association Board, made up of the four British home nations and FIFA, agreed to conduct a year-long review into the offside law, which is expected to end with a proposal for a new rule.
'Huge change' coming in football as IFAB conduct offside rule review
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady remonstrates with referee Mike Dean after their goal is disallowed for offside on February 14, 2020. / Reuters
March 7, 2020

When football’s law-making body IFAB met last week, a decision that could massively impact the game at all levels passed barely noticed as the debate over VAR technology hogged the limelight.

Officials of IFAB, the International Football Association Board, made up of the four British home nations and FIFA, agreed to conduct a year-long review into the offside law, which is expected to end with a proposal for a new rule.

The implications were not lost on Mark Bullingham, chief executive of England’s Football Association.

“It will be an absolutely huge change to the game at every level, there’s no question of that,” he told reporters.

The review has been prompted because of the ability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to measure offside more precisely than the eyes of a moving linesman, which has led to concerns that goals are being chalked off too frequently for tiny margins.

Speaking in Amsterdam this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “One centimetre offside is not offside because that is not the meaning of the rule.”

The problem, of course, is that Ceferin is wrong — one centimetre offside is offside.

What Ceferin appeared to be suggesting was that such precision is not in the spirit of the offside law.

The question of what is the purpose of the offside rule is exactly what is going to be examined closely by the IFAB panel.

‘More excitement’

Recommended

David Elleray, the former English referee who is now technical director at IFAB, said the review will look at the underlying “philosophy” of offside and to see how it can best fit the desire for attacking football.

“In principle, most people would say that if we can have more goals, more attacks and more excitement, without making it too much in favour of the attackers, football would welcome that because people like attacking football and goals being scored,” he said.

“It’s about the balance of not moving it too far. The reaction is that football doesn’t want a goal disallowed for a nose offside. But before technology you couldn’t see if the nose was offside,” he added.

A full consultation will now take place and Elleray is wary of supposed easy fixes.

“Football has a habit of throwing up lots of one line solutions to complex problems and when you go into them they are all quite complicated,” he said.

Instead, the review will be broad and not limited to the already well-rehearsed arguments about “daylight”, referring to a clear gap between the attacker and the last defender, and “leeway”.

In the past there have been radical experiments such as a 35-yard line limit for offside — rather than the halfway line — in the old North American Soccer League (NASL).

“We will look at the whole aspect. Can or should the law be changed for the good of football? This obsession of (a player being) one centimetre (offside) won’t change. If you move to clear air you would still have a forensic judgement,” Elleray said.

The technology has brought a new level of precision but now the game has to ask itself a much deeper question, added Elleray.

“Because we can be so accurate are we being accurate about the right thing?”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister