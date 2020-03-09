Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has arrested a number of potential rivals to the Saudi throne in a crackdown over the weekend.

Those detained include former Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, a cousin of MBS who was deposed by him in 2017, and King Salman’s younger brother Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, a senior royal who is opposed to the succession of the crown prince.

Upto around 20 people in total have been arrested in what is seen as the latest move by the crown prince to tighten his grip on power.

Although there is no evidence that either bin Nayef or Ahmed bin Abdulaziz were planning to oust MBS, unnamed Saudi officials provided Reuters with briefings suggesting so.

According to Middle East Eye, Ahmed, has ruled himself out from contention for the throne despite his opposition to MBS.

The news outlet said that the prince was ‘politely’ encouraged to drop his opposition to MBS and was arrested when he refused to do so.

Ahmed, a son of the kingdom’s founder Abdulaziz ibn Saud, and a full brother of the Saudi king, had openly criticised MBS for his decision to invade Yemen.

While on a trip to London, Ahmed told protesters who were heckling him that it was not the Saudi royal family that was to blame for the war but rather the king and MBS.