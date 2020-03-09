TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says 31 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in northern Syria
At least 18 YPG/PKK terrorists killed while trying to infiltrate the southern area of the [Operation] Peace Spring region while another 13 killed near the area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield, according to Turkish defence ministry.
Turkey says 31 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in northern Syria
Turkish soldiers at a military observation post in Operation Spring area. / AA Archive
March 9, 2020

The Turkish army killed 18 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“Our heroic commandos neutralised 18 PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the southern area of the [Operation] Peace Spring region,” said the defence ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In another operation conducted by the Turkish armed forces, at least 13 YPG/PKK members were killed in area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield in northwestern Syria.

Recommended

"13 YPG/PKK terrorists plotting an attack on the Turkish elements in the area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield from Tel Rifaat [northwestern Syria] were neutralised in a successful operation," the Turkish ministry earlier said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a series of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019) and Spring Shield earlier this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising