The Turkish army killed 18 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“Our heroic commandos neutralised 18 PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the southern area of the [Operation] Peace Spring region,” said the defence ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In another operation conducted by the Turkish armed forces, at least 13 YPG/PKK members were killed in area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield in northwestern Syria.