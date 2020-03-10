The first novel coronavirus case has been diagnosed in Turkey, the country’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed early on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in capital Ankara, Koca said that first confirmed case of the coronavirus was a Turkish national who had travelled from Europe.

He added that the patient has been placed in isolation and all his close relatives have been quarantined.

The health minister said that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Turkey and that a single case poses no threat to the country.

The Turkish health ministry had also announced that the leaves of all its officials had been cancelled.

Earlier during the day, Koca had urged the public to take precautions against the virus in the coming month.

“We should limit human touch, travel abroad as little as possible, self-quarantine ourselves, and take special care of the elderly,” he said.