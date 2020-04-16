For decades, Iraq has been ravaged by war and unprecedented levels of destruction that has decimated its infrastructure, governance, and, most importantly, its people.

Unlike many developed countries around the world, the Iraqi health service, once the envy of Middle Eastern nations, cannot adequately test its citizens for the coronavirus pandemic nor does it have the capacity to treat large numbers of the sick and dying.

However, Iraq’s lacklustre response to the virus tearing through the populace is not merely a case of the long-standing impact of an illegal US-led invasion and occupation.

Kleptocratic politicians who worked with the powers behind the Iraq war and who now rule from Baghdad are also to blame for 17 long years of graft and the undermining of every Iraqi institution that could have been developed but was neglected in favour of lining the pockets of a corrupt elite.

Fudged figures hide a terrible truth

Current figures from Iraq suggest that, nationwide, there have only been 1,400 identified cases of infection with a surprisingly minuscule 78 deaths and 766 recoveries. However, these numbers are quite clearly fudged and completely inaccurate.

Inexplicably, one of Iraq’s largest cities and Daesh’s former stronghold of Mosul has only recorded five coronavirus cases despite having a population of 1.5 million. New cases are few and far between, and this can likely be explained by the fact that Mosul’s health infrastructure was almost destroyed during operations to recapture the city from Daesh militants between 2016 and 2017.

A lack of supplies, doctors, and other medical professionals capable of administering tests and recording accurate figures as a result of conflict would explain the Iraqi government’s inability to keep accurate records.

Iraqi health professionals, however, have wholly rubbished their government’s numbers. Doctors, who have decades of experience dealing with injuries and trauma caused by violence and are hardened by conflict, have warned that they are singularly unprepared for the coronavirus threat.

Iraqi medics are concerned that ongoing pilgrimages important to the Shia community where tens of thousands gather, as well as the attitudes of tribal communities who oppose having female family members be quarantined unaccompanied by male chaperones, may be facilitating the spread of the invisible killer virus. Doctors repeatedly warned that they would see a spike in cases.

The fears of Iraqi doctors were well-founded. According to a report by Reuters, Iraqi authorities were deliberately concealing the true scale of the impact of the coronavirus in the country. Citing three separate sources, including health professionals and senior political officials, the report exposed how there could have been anything between 3,000 to 9,000 cases by the start of April, with 2,000 infected in eastern Baghdad alone.