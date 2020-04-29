Turkey has the lowest death rate from coronavirus among the European countries, and that the country ranked 80th in the world, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Turkey also is currently passing the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic but the drops in numbers must be consistent, Fahrettin Koca added.

"The number of recovered patients in Turkey in the past 24 hours reached twice that of newly diagnosed patients," Koca said in a press conference following the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in Ankara.

The coronavirus death rate in Turkey dropped for intubated patients from 74 percent to 14 percent, for intensive care patients from 58 percent to 10 percent, Koca added.

As for the coronavirus cases in the country, he said at least 7,428 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19, nearly 6.5 percent of all cases.

As part of the country's efforts to curb the virus' spread, Turkey has deployed 5,849 filiation teams for monitoring. The teams have so far detected 468,390 people who had been in contact with the virus, he noted.

Recoveries from virus pass one-third of cases

The number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 44,000 in Turkey, surpassing one-third of the total case tally, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

A total of 5,231 patients were discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours alone, making a total of 44,022 patients discharged, Koca said on Twitter.

Koca also confirmed 89 additional fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 3,081, citing Health Ministry data.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases rose to 117,589, as 2,936 more people tested positive for the virus.