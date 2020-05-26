The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday its work in Yemen was near a "potential breaking point" as coronavirus spreads in the war-damaged country, with rising numbers of families resorting to begging, child labour and marrying of children.

Around 80 percent of Yemen's malnourished population relies on humanitarian assistance, making it the world's biggest humanitarian crisis even before coronavirus.

Last week, the United Nations said its health care system "has in effect collapsed", with the virus thought to be spreading throughout the country, and appealed for urgent funding.

"We are reaching a potential breaking point in our programmes where if we don't receive further funding soon, many of our programmes and particularly our cash assistance programmes to internally displaced Yemenis may have to stop," said Charlie Yaxley, UNHCR spokesman, at a virtual briefing.

"We are seeing a growing number of families resorting to harmful coping mechanisms such as begging, child labour and marrying of children to survive," he added.

UNHCR provides cash assistance programmes to some 1 million people who are internally displaced and rely on the money for food, medicines and shelter, he said.