Indian troops on Monday fire tear gas and pellet guns on anti-government protests near a village in disputed Kashmir where four rebels were killed in a gun battle.

The fighting came hours after Indian troops killed another five rebels in the same area on Sunday night, also triggering fierce clashes with villagers, raising the insurgent death toll to nine.

Hundreds of villagers rallied in support of the rebels, throwing stones and shouting slogans against Indian rule as the firefight continued, a police officer and locals said.

Monday's Shopian siege

Indian soldiers laid a siege around a village in Kashmir's southern Shopian area on a tip that rebels were hiding there, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman.

Soldiers and rebels exchanged gunfire as troops launched search operations, Kalia said. He said four rebels were killed. Police said three soldiers were also wounded.

As the fighting continued, hundreds of people marched near the site in solidarity with the rebels, protesting against Indian rule over the region.

Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.

No casualties were immediately reported in those clashes.

Demography change?