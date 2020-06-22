Social distancing and face masks were largely forgotten as thousands of French people danced and partied well into Monday in the first big blow out since the coronavirus lockdown.

The annual midsummer Festival of Music usually brings millions of people out onto the streets across the country for impromptu concerts in cafes and on street corners that go on long into the night.

And despite emergency measures which ban gatherings of more than 10 people, thousands thronged the trendy Canal Saint Martin and the Marais districts of Paris late Sunday to dance and sing along to bands and DJs.

Not even heavy showers could dampen spirits, with few beyond those serving spicey merguez sausages from street stalls bothering to wear masks.

"The Festival of Music is important, it's a national event," 28-year-old reveller Violette said as she boogied to a band in northern Paris.

And she laughed at the idea that people would be strictly respecting social distancing.

"Not at all," she said.

Strictly come dancing

Disgraced politician Patrick Balkany — whose lawyers persuaded a judge earlier this year that he was too ill to serve a five-year jail sentence for money laundering and tax evasion — was also spotted dancing in the street without a mask in the chic Paris suburb of which he is still the mayor.

The 71-year-old right-winger, a close friend of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, further fanned the fury on social media by posting a video of himself partying in a pink sweater and white shoes on Instagram.

Authorities 'too lax'

But many who watched the crowds on the streets were horrified, taking to social media to voice fears of a second wave of infections.

"What a brilliant idea! A Festival of Music just as we are coming out of a major health emergency," one Twitter user commented.