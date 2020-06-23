Italy, Germany and the United States are pushing for a ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions in Libya following a warning by Egypt that it would intervene militarily if UN-backed government forces attack the strategic city of Sirte.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said after talks in Rome on Monday, that a ceasefire is urgent given the Egyptian threat.

Di Maio also called for the quick naming of a new UN envoy and the strong enforcement of a UN arms embargo on Libya.

“If we stop the arrival of weapons, or strongly reduce them, we will be able to reduce the aggressiveness of the Libyan parties in this conflict,” Di Maio said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi warned over the weekend that any attack on Sirte or the inland Jufra air base by Libya's government forces would amount to crossing a “red line.”

He said Egypt could intervene militarily with the intention of protecting its western border with the oil-rich country, and of bringing stability, including establishing conditions for a ceasefire.

The Tripoli-based government said it considered Sisi's comments a “declaration of war,” while warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia in the east, welcomed his support.

Reacting to Egypts announcement, the UN said the "last thing" Libya needs is more conflict on its territory.

"It is clear that the last thing Libya needs right now is more fighting, more military mobilisation, more transfer of weapons, more presence of either foreign fighters or mercenaries on its soil," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric during his daily press conference.

"We're alarmed by the continued military mobilisation in central Libya, particularly in Sirte," and by the "flagrant violations of the arms embargo," Dujarric said.

He added it was "important for none of the parties to do anything that would make the situation worse."

Need for military pause

US Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of Africa Command, and US Ambassador Richard Norland meanwhile met with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in the Libyan capital, according to a statement from the US Embassy.

It said the two US officials stressed the “need for military pause and return to negotiations.”